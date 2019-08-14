Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,665 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $425.59 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.18. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 25,835 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $84,480.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,745.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,972 shares in the company, valued at $749,269.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,205 shares of company stock worth $262,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

