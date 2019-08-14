Systematic Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 7,200 Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,983,000.

WYND opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.45. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $31,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

