Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Trading Down 0.9%

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.26, 1,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF accounts for 10.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P. owned 63.12% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $35,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

