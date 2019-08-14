Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Releases Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Synalloy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter.

Synalloy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,142. The stock has a market cap of $144.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95. Synalloy has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $23.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,859 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

