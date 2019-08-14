Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Symantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Symantec also reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Symantec will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Symantec.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Symantec in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Symantec by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,607,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Symantec in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Symantec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Symantec by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,779,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symantec by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYMC stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. 11,161,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,511. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Symantec has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

