Svb Leerink Begins Coverage on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Stock analysts at Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Svb Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amarin has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director David M. Stack sold 13,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $237,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $487,943.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,388 shares of company stock worth $13,041,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amarin by 11,077.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 182,232 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.