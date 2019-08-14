Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.05 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), 101,050 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.76.

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

