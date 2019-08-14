Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.89. Superconductor Technologies shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 600 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCON shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superconductor Technologies, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

