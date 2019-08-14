Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Issues Earnings Results

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCON traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 19,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,845. Superconductor Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

SCON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.