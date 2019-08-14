Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

