Sunland Group (ASX:SDG) Shares Down 1.2%

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.65 ($1.17) and last traded at A$1.66 ($1.18), approximately 5,584 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.68 ($1.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.70. The company has a market cap of $235.90 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Sunland Group Company Profile (ASX:SDG)

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. It operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

