Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 2,725 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $9,150,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 307,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,285,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 23.5% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. 169,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,409.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.