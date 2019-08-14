Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

BATS IGV traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.95. 414,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.60.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

