Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 415 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.64 on Wednesday, hitting $286.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,628. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.