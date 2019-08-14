Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $260,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,788.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,955. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.35. 442,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,563. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

