Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,169. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

