Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 141 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Novartis stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,911. The stock has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

