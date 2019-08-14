Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 158.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42,053 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,160,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 57.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 713,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 617,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 42,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.20. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $235,559 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

