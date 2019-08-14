Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,057 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $33,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 694,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after acquiring an additional 47,867 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at $1,122,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. SunTrust Banks cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.