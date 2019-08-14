Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $25,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $12,704,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $351,213.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,693.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $873,723.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,997.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,489. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVAV opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

