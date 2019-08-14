Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.86 Million Stock Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Middleby worth $26,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after buying an additional 63,349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 60.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $112.31 on Wednesday. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $145,955.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

