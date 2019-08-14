Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,563 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dolby Laboratories worth $28,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $6,062,587.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $3,826,179.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,073,184 shares of company stock worth $69,634,493. 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

