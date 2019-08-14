Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $486,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $839,400. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.