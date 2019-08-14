Strs Ohio Buys 4,200 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Yext by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $84,528.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,663 shares of company stock valued at $13,400,399. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.14. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

