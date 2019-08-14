Strs Ohio Buys 200 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $258,423.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,152.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,653 shares of company stock worth $6,235,321. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. First Analysis raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

