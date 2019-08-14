Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 938.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NYSE CVI opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.59. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 5.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

