Stringer Asset Management LLC Acquires 251 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Stringer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stringer Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 135,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 537.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEMM traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. 2,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,745. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41.

