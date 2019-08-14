Streamr DATAcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $99,182.00 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $99,182.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Mercatox and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00271993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.01411809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023686 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Coinone, Gate.io, Bancor Network, BitForex, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Binance, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

