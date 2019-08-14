Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (HNDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 15th

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09.

