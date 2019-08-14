Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Up 10.7%

Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD)’s share price was up 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, approximately 92,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 30,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and a P/E ratio of -9.12.

About Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

