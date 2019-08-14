Storiqa Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,525.00 (STQ)

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Storiqa has a market cap of $935,092.00 and $46,525.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storiqa has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Storiqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Indodax, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storiqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00271594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.01402727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Storiqa Token Profile

Storiqa’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, CoinBene, Exmo, Hotbit, Tidex, HitBTC, Indodax, CoinFalcon, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.