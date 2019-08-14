Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,949 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PROS to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.27.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $217,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,328.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 781,973 shares of company stock worth $56,423,109. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $15,133,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of PROS by 19.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP grew its position in shares of PROS by 18.5% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 616,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 96,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

PRO traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 1.13. PROS has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

