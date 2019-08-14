Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $57.00 Price Target for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been assigned a $57.00 price target by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. 4,351,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,051,665. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 314,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,994,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

