Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $29.00 Price Target for Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache (NYSE:APA) has been given a $29.00 price objective by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 4,092,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apache has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,400 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Apache by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Apache by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 228,284 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Apache by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 598,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 37,318 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Apache by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 509,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 413,193 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

