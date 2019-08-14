Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $10.00 Price Target for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) has been assigned a $10.00 price target by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 131.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WTI. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 102,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,018. The firm has a market cap of $675.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,718.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $96,105.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 151,350 shares of company stock worth $689,142. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4,858.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.