Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) a $10.00 Price Target

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) received a $10.00 price target from research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 61.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MESA. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,840. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.25). Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

