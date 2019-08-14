Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) a $21.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.94.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The business had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Steven Dawson acquired 7,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after buying an additional 2,531,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,407,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,948,000 after acquiring an additional 676,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,444,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

