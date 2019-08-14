Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,014,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,618,000 after purchasing an additional 413,086 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 188.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 92.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.45. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,028,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.