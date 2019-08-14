Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in ASML by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Santander cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.80.

ASML stock opened at $219.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.67. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $234.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

