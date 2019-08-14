Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,366,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,808,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after purchasing an additional 396,792 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 127,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,605,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $134,935.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,370,709 shares of company stock valued at $37,208,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

