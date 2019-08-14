Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $238,000 in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 314.0% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 285,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avaya by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Avaya by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $11,585,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.