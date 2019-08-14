Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 18,326 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,326 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pentair by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 126,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,014. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.