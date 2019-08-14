Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 350.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,994 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1,019.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,223,000 after buying an additional 474,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4,054.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,450,000 after buying an additional 124,168 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 408,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,406,000 after buying an additional 121,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 91,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

