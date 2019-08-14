Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 48,031 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,376. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

