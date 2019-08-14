Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 77,136 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 208.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,136 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 76.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 415,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 179,473 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 94.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 166,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 52,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $6,114,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $1,017,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. 25,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $312,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

