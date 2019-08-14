Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $6.31 Million in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Harris by 39.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Harris in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harris in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harris by 25.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Harris to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.43.

NYSE:HRS remained flat at $$184.96 on Wednesday. 1,072,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Harris Co. has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $200.77.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

