Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.93. 7,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $139.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

