Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 86,569 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 673.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,569 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. 25,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $53.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $831,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,116.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Beilinson bought 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.