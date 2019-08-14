Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,358,000 after acquiring an additional 913,293 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,432,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,373,000 after buying an additional 112,508 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,083,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,916,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,720,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,289,000 after buying an additional 109,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.69.

In related news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,969. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.33. 56,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,070. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $218.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.