Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 191,940 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 513.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,940 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 210,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $886.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.